Over 1000 veterans in the area received a free face mask this week to keep themselves protected.
Healthcare workers from the Lima Veterans Affairs clinic were outside Mercy Health St. Rita's Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, handing out free face masks to patients of their facility. An information sheet was also attached on what veterans should do if they need help during this time. The masks were made by volunteers at the Dayton VA. They then brought them to Lima to be distributed to area veterans.
The medical director of the Lima VA, Dr. Christopher Smith says, “Well we want to support our veterans in the local community. We want to help everyone stay home, stay safe. For those of us that need to go out, wearing a mask is a great way to protect yourself and protect others.”
He also says he appreciates the community support the Lima VA has received.