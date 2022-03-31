Lima West Middle School Students learning about volunteering in the community

Lima City School students were having a “purr-fect” time on Thursday as they learn about volunteerism.
About a dozen students from West Middle School were at the Allen County Human Society as part of their “Spartan Give” project. The kids helped groom the animals and even did a little laundry, folding dozens of the hundreds of blankets used in the kennels for the animals. Those participating enjoyed spending time helping.
Seventh Grader Willow Chesley says, “We are helping out with community service, and I wanted to participate cause I love animals. I have two cats and three dogs at home.”
School resource officer Amanda Leugers explains, “I brought a mixture of our 7th and 8th graders today from West Middle School. This is our community give back that we do during our Public School Week. We just try to give back to our community in any way that we can. And since we have a canine unit within our school district, we figured this would be a great way to give back to the Humane Society and just bring our kids out to show them how they can also serve our community and be volunteers with other organizations that need it.
On Friday, students at West Middle School will be volunteering at the Lima Fire Station number 3.
