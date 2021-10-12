A Lima woman will receive an award at this month's Community Enrichment Dinner. 

Courtney J. Owens will receive the 2021 Young Leadership Community Enrichment Image Award. She will be the Co-winner along with Matthew Sanders, who wrote a book with Owens titled "Sporadic Thoughts".

Owens is the owner/operator of the Works of Courtney J. Owens, which encompasses life coaching, motivational speaking, and poetry. She has appeared during various community events as a speaker. 

The award will recognize her work in thriving to improve the community as a whole, and for motivating others to be the best that they can be. 

Lima's Community Enrichment Dinner will be held on October 21st. 

Multimedia Journalist

Born and raised in Cleveland but excited to call Lima home! Have a story idea? Email me at ssingh@wlio.com.