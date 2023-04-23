LIMA, OH (WLIO) - What are your kids going to do this summer? The Lima YMCA might have the answer. Saturday April 29th, they will be holding their annual Healthy Kids Day. The free event features three gyms full of a variety of activities to encourage healthy kids and families. With schools getting ready for summer break, parents may be looking for ways to keep their kids active, and there will be resources there to help them find that right activity.
“We partner with a lot of local agencies and companies that that provide resources that the families can have for the summer, so the kids can both physically and mentally stay healthy,” says Michelle Webken, Lima YMCA. “There will be bounce house, we do a lot of giveaways, obstacle course. The 100 kids to complete a one-mile walk/run get a free t-shirt. So, it’s just a great event for families to come out.”
The Healthy Kids day is April 29th and runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lima YY, adultsneed to accompany the youth.