The season of love is just around the corner and what better love to celebrate than the bond between a little girl and her daddy.
The Lima Family YMCA is once again hosting their annual Valentine's Father Daughter Dance. It’s an evening filled with fun, laughter and of course dancing as both dad and daughter get to share this special night together.
Youth and Teen Director Dave Michel has this to say about the dance, “We like to use this opportunity as a way for fathers to come into a safe environment and show their daughters how a gentleman should really treat them especially as they look to the future and grown-up.”
The dance is Saturday, February 1st from 7 to 9 p.m. They ask that you pre-register by contacting the “Y”. The event is free to YMCA members and only $6 per person for nonmembers.