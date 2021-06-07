The Lima Family YMCA is offering classes this week to keep your kids safe in the water this summer. The SPLASH program offers two different courses for kids ages 3 to 5, and one for ages 6 and up.
They will learn basic swim skills and water safety. The weeklong classes only cost $5, and each time slot still has openings. The Lima Family YMCA Aquatics Coordinator, April Dorman, urges families to take advantage of this resource to educate their little swimmers for the summer.
"It is our goal to teach the kids how to swim safe around the water," says Dorman. "We teach them what to do if there's a whistle is blown, to look up at the lifeguard. We teach them throw-go, we also do boating safety. It's about having fun but keeping them safe through the summer."
The program runs from Monday, June 7 through Friday, June 11. A full list of time slots, and registration can be found on limaymca.net.