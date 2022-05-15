The Lima Youth Orchestra took to the stage for their final concert for this season. The Youth Orchestra is made up from students in the Lima area that had to audition to be part of the group. For 53 years, the group has helped provide additional music education for young musicians outside of their school district. For their final concert, the students took on symphonic classics like “The Entertainer” and “The 1812 Overture’. This is the first season back since the pandemic put a halt on performances. So, for the seniors they only had one or two years with the group, but they have memories that will stay with them for a lifetime.
“We really bounced back this year. I feel like we have a really, really, really good group of people, they are amazing,” says Mattie Huber, Trumpet player from Cory-Rawson School District. “I love it. Dr. (Sarah) Waters and Mr. (Joseph) MacBenn are amazing. For the children’s concert we would go and talk to kids, and we would play our instruments in the audience. It was really, really cool and I just really loved it.”
“I have to say we are united. Because whenever we are at rehearsal, it feels like we are all together, we know what we are doing, and we sound great. I just feel like it’s been a great time,” adds Nate Hall, Percussionist from Ada High School.
Even though this was their last concert for the season, the Lima Youth Orchestra is not taking a break for long. They have already started student tryouts for next season.
