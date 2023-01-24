LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Finance Committee is breaking down the city’s 2023 proposed budget line by line.  Tuesday night, they started their first of three days of budget hearings.   The Mayor’s Office, Utilities, and Lima Municipal Court were just some of the departments on deck for the first night of hearings.  The city is looking good financially heading into the 2023 budget.  They have a carryover of $14 million, which is around 35% of the $45 million estimated budget for this year.  

“There is sufficient funding to insure that the city will remain well funded for the next three, four, five years,” says Steve Cleaves, the Lima Finance Director.  “It could withstand an economic slowdown.  So, the budget and the financials are very stable and solid.”

