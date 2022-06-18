It was a celebration not only bring people together, but also the African American culture in downtown Lima Saturday afternoon. The organizers brought back the Juneteenth celebration, but this time to city square. The community event featured live music, kids’ activities, and other displays. Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday in 2021, and marks the historic event on June 19th, in 1865 when union soldiers went to Galveston Texas to free the last of the slaves, two and half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the emancipation proclamation. The organizers were excited to see the turnout for the return of the event.
“I didn’t imagine that it would be like this to be honest with you,” says one of the organizers Marc Wright. “Just a lot of hard work, just a lot advertising, and a lot of sharing through social media and word of mouth. It just came together, all the pieces of the puzzle, every week just came together. Though the Black and White ball last night, and then today. There were hiccups along the way, but you know what at the end of the day it went off so smooth and I am so thankful for that.”
Beside the activities, the event also celebrates the many small businesses in the community. Around 40 vendors ranging from food and drinks to clothing and jewelry were spotlighted during the Juneteenth event.
“I am also a small business owner, so anything we can do to help each other and not just focus on ourselves that is the main thing,” adds Meagan Horton, Juneteenth Vendor Coordinator.
And the work doesn’t stop Saturday, Wright says they are having a meeting the following week, to start planning the 2023 Juneteenth event, which he says will be bigger next year.
