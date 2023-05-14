LIMA, OH (WLIO) -Organizers are getting ready for the 2023 Lima Juneteenth celebration, which they say will be bigger than last year. The event to celebrate African American achievement and diversity in the Lima - Allen County region will be held on June 17th. There will be over 30 vendors selling various products from arts, crafts, and jewelry to food at the event. Plus, there are a lot of free activities for kids and entertainment. This is the second year that Juneteenth will be taking over the downtown area on north main street, which organizers say was the perfect location for the event.
“We’re very happy how that all came last year and how positive it was,” says Marc Wright, Juneteenth Lima Event Chair. “We were able to touch more folks to bring more diversity to it. Because this about all cultures and really educating and interacting. So, we were very happy with he space and it was an area were people felt like this is our downtown area and the city with their buy in with promoting this and being a part of this. Really, they made it happen for us.”
So, mark your calendars for June 17th from noon to 6 p.m. for Lima’s Juneteenth celebration. Besides the vendors and activities, there will be health and career fairs going on during the event. Everything will take place in Lima’s town square. For more information log on to www.juneteenthlima.com or follow them on their Facebook page.