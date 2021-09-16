Students interested in the arts are getting the chance to talk with professional performers about the industry.
Members from the Ohio Northern University’s production of “Beauty and the Beast” talking with students at Lima’s Liberty Arts Magnet School. They talked about the role of the director, heard from the music director, and were entertained by “Belle” with a song. By sharing their experiences the performers hope it will inspire some of the students to continue practicing in the arts.
Matt Simpkins is in from New York City and the director of the show had this to say, “I’d love for the kids to see that this is a career that they can pursue in singing, acting, or dancing. And that those of us who have come here pursuing and doing it in the industry and it’s something to keep at because it’s joyful, it’s really good for your soul and it’s a lot of fun.”
Sara Chongson teaches music at Liberty and had this to add, “I just think it’s extremely important to give our students experiences outside of the classroom. Since we’ve been experiencing COVID the kids just haven’t had a lot of that. So, being able to bring professionals to come and talk to our students about the success that they’ve experienced is such a crucial part of their education.”
The production of “Beauty and the Beast” is being held to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Freed Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are on sale at the box office with shows starting October 2nd.