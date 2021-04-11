As the weather has turned to spring people are heading outdoors and the Lima Park Rangers are looking for some bicycle riders.
Their annual “Ride with the Rangers” is now being held on Wednesday evenings starting April 14th. Organizers say they hope to attract more bicycle enthusiasts to come out and enjoy an hour-long bike ride.
Lima Head Park Ranger Randy Kohli explains, “It’s a great family event to come ride our bike paths which are safe in or community. We want to talk about bike safety and have people have a good time and enjoy the night out in the city of Lima and through the Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District.”
They will gather at Lima Stadium Park before heading out on the Rotary Riverwalk at 6:00 pm for the ride.