Lincolnview wins first-ever NWC Scholastic Bowl Tournament

Allen Co., OH (WLIO) - Members of the Northwest Conference flexed their mental muscles at their first ever scholastic bowl at Ohio State Lima. The principals from the different schools asked the university if they would host the tournament, much like they have done for Western Buckeye League schools for the past couple of decades. Around 100 students were tested on current events, history, science and even put pencil to paper for some math problems.  There was both a varsity and junior varsity divisions competing on Friday, and Ohio State Lima officials say they are glad to host this event this year and in the future. 

“Our faculty and staff really enjoy having these students here on our campus,” says Bryan Albright, OSU Lima Assistant Dean of Engagement “Also, the students get to see our facilities and get to see the campus. This is the first time, maybe for some of them coming to Ohio State Lima and seeing the campus. We are excited to be able to host them and host this tournament.”

