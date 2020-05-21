Some good news for the Allen County Engineer’s Office as the summer road paving project gets underway.
Commissioners approving a bid for liquid asphalt that came in way under the engineer's projected cost. It was more than 100-thousand dollars under budget. The department had planned to chip and seal up to 70 miles of roadway in the county and could do more thanks to the company's smart purchasing.
Allen County Roadway Engineer David Louth explains, “The bids came in lower this year because that brief moment in time when petroleum prices dropped. This company was able to purchase some emulsion asphalt at a much lower rate and so they quite simply passed that savings onto us.”
K-Tech Specialty Coatings out of Indiana was awarded the bid.