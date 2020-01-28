Unemployment numbers for West Central Ohio had little to no change from November to December.
According to data released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Allen, Auglaize, and Mercer counties remained the same in the last two months of 2019. Putnam and Hardin counties jumped up 0.1% and Hardin County had the highest unemployment rate at 4.0%.
Paulding County saw the biggest change in our area, dropping 0.4% and Van Wert fell point 0.2%. Overall, the state remained the same at 3.8% between November and December.