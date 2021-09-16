Live performances are coming back to the Veteran’s Memorial Civic and Convention Center this October.
The Crouse Hall stage will once again be alive with music and theatre in what is being deemed the “Come Back Season”. It has been more than 20 months since any type of unrestricted event could be held in the theatre. That all changes on October 16th when the Lima Symphony Orchestra returns to the stage followed by a full season of shows. Civic Center administration says they are grateful for the support they received during the pandemic.
CEO Abe Ambroza says, “We have had just amazing support from the public. There were so many people that said, you know what I would have spent this amount of money on tickets so here’s a donation to your campaign. That has happened so much from both the individual gifts as well as some corporate gifts that has really helped us. Our foundation was fortunately in pretty good standing before this all happened that they were able to give us a grant that was able to help us kind of bridge the gap.”
Much of the staff was laid off over the last 20 months and they are working to get the staff back to where it needs to be for the season.