When it comes to saving lives, there is a group of people who are first on the scene to make sure that you get the medical attention that you need. Lima Memorial Health System hosted their 25th annual banquet to kick off EMS week. The hospital wanted to thank the area paramedics, EMT's, and the EMS workforce for their service and sacrifices. While the evening is full of fun for the men and women who man the ambulance, organizers hope that people in West Central Ohio take time to say thank you to the first responders in their area.
“I encourage everybody in their community to figure out their fire and EMS providers are, get to know them,” says Doug LaRue, EMS Manager for Lima Memorial Health System. “Because when you call 911, these are the folks that are going to be coming to your house, to hopefully save your life. So, it is always good to interact with them.”
Lima memorial also gave out awards to EMS members who have provided extraordinary service in the region and the winners are.
Lifetime Achievement Award - Bath Fire Chief Joseph Kitchen
Cardiac Run of the Year – Lafayette Jackson Fire Department (Sue Shilling, John Boughan, Lyle Dray, and Robert Kayser.
Medical Run of the Year – Ada-Liberty Joint Ambulance District (Tom Miller, Zach Hall, Randy Houts, Avory Winans) and the Ada Police Department (Aaron Crawford and Victoria Sturgill)
Trauma Run of the Year- Cairo-Monroe Township EMS (Linda Buettner, Wes Buettner, Brian Langhais) and Beaverdam Richland Fire Department (Shawn Aligire, Amy Powley, Sarah Melton, Curtis Neubauer)
Stroke Alert Award – Wayne Township Fire and Rescue (Mark Miller, Albert Presnell, Allison Dickinson, Amanda Presnell, Cody Dickinson, Charles Presnell, Austin Spring, and Alex Barden)
Departments of the Year – Perry Township Fire Department and Bluffton EMS
