Lima Memorial Health System receives a national award for its work for treating and preventing strokes. The hospital was awarded the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines®- Stroke Quality Achievement Award for their work on treating stroke patients based on nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.
Those with the hospital say the entire program had a hand in receiving this award. The award not only covers treatment of stroke patients but also raising awareness to stroke prevention efforts as well. So, knowing the risk factors is key to doing that.
“One of the most important things people can do is quit smoking,” says Dr. Walter Elrod, Stroke Medical Director at Lima Memorial. “Smoking still a huge risk factor for strokes and in addition to high blood pressure and high blood lipids or cholesterol. So, lifestyle modification is important, as is recognition of atrial fibrillation or irregular heartbeat. Which is a large risk factor for stroke as well.”
Strokes are the 5th leading cause of death and the leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and early stroke detection and treatments are key to improving recovery time.
