Getting children to understand the importance of healthy choices at an early age is the goal of an Activate Allen County program.
The agency is now taking applications for their Child Care Challenge from any Allen County childcare center looking to make a change. Three will be picked to receive $500 and technical support from Activate Allen County to start making a difference not only with the children but with the agency itself.
Josh Unterbrink from Activate Allen County explains, “We do work with the childcare facilities in the area because once again they understaffed in some cases, underfunded in some cases and we just want to help bridge that gap. To provide them the opportunity to build healthy lifestyles and behaviors in those youngsters.”
You can apply by calling 419-222-6045. You will need to submit an application with an improvement plan and a budget for your project by November 23rd. Successful applicants will be notified by the end of December.