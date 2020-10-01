More than 2 dozen Lima Allen County businesses will be getting some financial assistant from the Cares Act through the county.
The Allen County Small Business Grant program was set up by the commissioners to get aid to local businesses. It’s part of the 1.2 million dollars the county received from the federal Cares Act. 46 businesses applied and 29 met all the requirements set forth by the legislature, each receiving up to 5-thousand dollars. They are now looking to see if a second round may be possible.
Allen County Auditor Racheal Gilroy explains, “We’ll see what kind of money comes later through a second round of funding from the state. But we have to see what needs the county as a whole has before we determine if there’s extra money to put aside again for another round.”
The money is earmarked for businesses to cover “interruption expenses” caused by COVID.