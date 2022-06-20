Anyone with struggles shouldn’t have to struggle to enter the house of God. That from the deacons of the New Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church on South Union Street in Lima. The church has been located here since 1979 and is in need of renovations.
They are raising funds for a handicapped ramp to allow those who have trouble with the steps to enter the church with ease. Lima 6th Ward Councilman Derry Glenn is helping with the fundraising as part of his new “Juneteenth Service Day”. With material costs rising the church wants to get started with the project sooner rather than later.
Deacon Otis Pearson explained, “We have a lot of senior members and a lot of people that have disabilities. As one of our members right here, as well as I. We need a ramp to go up to God’s house. There shouldn’t be a struggle to go into God’s house. We just need people to help us to build this ramp so people can go in and worship God in a way that’s satisfactory to him.”
Lima 6th Ward Councilman Derry Glenn, added, “This is one of our service projects we’re going work on for Juneteenth. We want to participate, other churches come out, help out, businesses too. We need this ramp.”
Donations can be sent to the New Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church P.O. Box 144, Lima, Ohio 45802. Glenn says each year a church will be picked for the “Juneteenth Service Project.”
