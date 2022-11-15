Local doctors prepare for their next steps at Residency Job Fair

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Some of the future faces of medicine were in Lima Tuesday afternoon preparing for their next steps in their medical careers.
Mercy Health and St. Rita's Medical Center held their Residency Job Fair Tuesday at the Graduate Medical Education Center. At Tuesday's job fair were a total of nine local health care providers including, but not limited to, St. Rita's, Blanchard Valley Health System, Lima Memorial Health System, Mercer Health, and Van Wert Health. Additionally, the Residency Job Fair arrives at a crucial time. According to an article published by The Columbus Dispatch, trends suggest that, "[b]y 2025, Ohio will fall 1,200 primary care doctors short of the number needed to treat patients throughout the buckeye state." With this statistic in mind, Your Hometown Stations asked Dr. Matt Owens how Mercy Health strives to keep doctors in the local area.
"All the local health systems reflected here today are working hard to recruit that next generation of health care professionals that can care for our communities. One thing that we're doing here at Mercy Health to try to enhance that is develop a strong commitment to medical education of medical students and to also graduate medical education of residents. We believe that if we demonstrate how nice it is to practice in these communities, as they're going through training, that it will convince them that it'd be a good place to live, to stay, and to contribute to for a long time coming," says Dr. Matt Owens, Chief Clinical Officer, Mercy Health.
Today's fair also featured a wide variety of medical specialties for residents to consider as they plan their future.