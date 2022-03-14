Local female high school students learn more about the STEM field

Science, technology, engineering, and math are not just for boys, local girls are ready to dominate those fields.
Ohio State Lima invited over 100 sophomores and juniors from 13 high schools to their STEM Steps program. The event shows the students the role of women in the STEM fields and how they impact the world. They also get some hands-on learning in the areas of physics, earth and computer science, and biology. The girls may have come to the campus with an interest in a STEM field, but learn there is a whole lot more to explore.
“Definitely the Physics, up in the upper building over there, that class was really interesting. I really like how we engaged all together, we could all practice together,” says Alyvia Fox, a sophomore at Perry High School.
“It’s cool, it’s exciting. I didn’t know it would be like this, I felt it would be different. So it is a good experience, I think it’s cool.,” adds Hannah Johnson, a sophomore at Perry High School.
The keynote speaker for the STEM Steps event was Ottawa Glandorf alumnus and local dentist Shana Duling. She says that traits like sensitivity or motherly instincts are wrongly considered flaws, instead of strengths in STEM careers. She told the young women that they need to find those people who will support their decision to go into the fields of science and technology.
“If there is biases in the past that people that have had that are the mentors of children, of students, they may not suggest that as a career opportunity,” says Duling. “So, the more people that you see, especially women in the STEM positions, you see that there is a possibility to use those as mentors to help facilitate your entry into those positions.”
Duling also stressed to the girls that their career path doesn’t have to be set in stone in high school, that they can change their mind when they get to college and experience new things.
