Local flight club celebrates significant milestone

One of Ohio’s oldest flying clubs celebrated a significant milestone Monday evening.
The Sky's the Limit Flying Club, which was established in 1954, celebrated their 65th anniversary at the Allen County Airport. To celebrate they held a club picnic serving for members, past and present, serving food, and catching up with friends. They also had their two airplanes on display, a 1976 Piper Arrow, and a 1978 Piper Archer, which are able to be used by club members for an hourly price. The president is grateful for the club to be around this long and spoke to us about his hopes for the future.
Michael Harnishfeger, President of Sky’s the Limit Flying Club said, “Well it is a big mile marker. As I said there’s not a lot of clubs that’s been around as long as Sky’s the Limit Flying Club.”
He continued saying, “Well we want to be around another 65 years, and keep updating our airplanes, and keep bringing new members into the club.”
You can find more information out about the club, memberships, and at their website, www.skysthelimitflyingclub.org.