Although Valentine’s Day has passed, one local business is not quite done spreading the love yet.
Yazel’s Flowers & Gifts in Lima had its best Valentine’s Day in nine years over the weekend. To show their appreciation, the small business wanted to find a way to give back to the community.
They thought about non-profit organizations and nursing homes in the area, and all the work they do. Many of them couldn’t celebrate the holiday the way they wanted. So, Yazel’s assembled dozens of flower arrangements to give out and cheer them up.
"You know lots of loom and gloom about Coronavirus and different things. So, we were just trying to think of what we could do," explains Brenda Barnett, Owner of Yazel's Flowers & Gifts. "And there’s so many great service clubs, and organizations, and nonprofits out there. So, we thought why don’t we do the gift of Valentines Day all week long for those people that are near and dear and do a lot of great work in the community.”
The florist plans on handing out around 60 arrangements in the next couple days.