Local group holds rally against vaccine mandates

People were out to voice their opposition to COVID-19 vaccination mandates.
Lima Community for Medical Freedom was outside of the Veterans Memorial Civic & Convention Center to oppose vaccine mandates and encourage the passage of Ohio House Bill 248, which would provide exemptions to vaccine mandates. The group was originally started by a couple of doctors who say they are not “anti-vax” but are “anti-mandate”, and especially worry about the hospitals in Lima, where they say hundreds of nurses could be fired, which could affect the care that they provide.
Dr. Robert Neidech, with Lima Community for Medical Freedom said, “These are people that have put their life on the line in the COVID pandemic with nothing, and now they are going to be fired. It’s not right.”
The group met with Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp and Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman to discuss the issue earlier on Monday.