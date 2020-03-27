Health officials want essential businesses still operating to know they need to follow certain criteria

Allen County Public Health wants to make sure those businesses remaining open to the public are taking precautions to keep everyone safe.
The Allen County Public Health has fielded 45 calls since the Governor’s “Stay at Home Order” went into effect Tuesday morning. Callers are questioning why some businesses remain open and that they may not be practicing safe protocols. While Governor Mike DeWine mandated specific businesses to close, he left it up to some businesses to make the decision of whether they were essential by a list of guidelines.
Allen County Health Commissioner Kathy Luhn asks this of local businesses. “When businesses try to decide whether they’re essential or not, we encourage people don’t look for the loopholes. The overall purpose here Is to save lives and that call needs to be made how can you best protect your employees and how can you best protect the public.”
Businesses should designate with markings a 6-foot spacing of employees, provide hand sanitizer and sanitizing products for both employees and customers and separate operating hours for vulnerable populations among other requirements. At this point enforcement of this is more education by working with businesses to see what they are not during correctly and making changes to meet safe workspace criteria.