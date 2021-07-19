A local ministry that looks to unite the community is celebrating its anniversary.
The Com_UNITY ministry held its 2-year anniversary at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Center Park Monday evening. The event was held to anyone who wanted to participate. They prayed and praised the Lord to ask to end the violence, bullying and to unite the City of Lima, followed with food and some refreshments. We asked the director how the ministry has lived up to expectations.
MaryBlanche Hengstler, the Director and Founder of Com_UNITY said, “It’s an ongoing process, you know because we still are seeing the violence unfortunately and the bullying is very hard to measure, but there’s a lot of mental health issues that also need to be addressed through that bullying and we are seeing that we have helped several folks that we’ve met through a park.”
The next meeting will take place at Hover Park at 6:30 on Monday, July 26th.