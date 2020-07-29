Six area organizations will be able to make a difference in their neighborhoods thanks to the City of Lima.
The recipients of the Lima Neighborhood Impact mini-grants were announced at Mayor David Berger’s weekly briefing. The Central Lima Neighborhood Association, Allen County Master Gardeners, and the Wheelhouse all receiving 500 dollars toward their projects. Country Club Hills Neighborhood Association, Youth for Christ-Rally Point Youth Center, and the Dr. Martin Luther King Neighborhood Association all getting the 500 dollars plus an additional 2,000 dollars apiece from the Activated Neighborhood Challenge Award. Each of these projects will impact the community.
Lima Neighborhood specialist Autumn Swanson explains, “So much can be done with $500, especially when you have the help of volunteers and donations neighborhoods get or organizations get to help with their projects. We see it as a kick-starter but we also hope that these projects continue and are sustainable beyond this point.”
The projects will be completed September 21st through 26th during Neighborhood Impact Week.