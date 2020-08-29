Signing up your kid for sports can be pricey, so that’s why the Oheneba Soccer Academy was formed.
Oheneba Soccer Academy is a non-profit organization that works toward giving kids the opportunity to play the sport. On Saturday, they were at Collett Park where they gave away 200 soccer balls to kids in the area.
Logan and London Smith are a part of the academy and say without this organization, they don’t think they would have the same opportunity to play soccer.
Logan says, “I love going outside and playing with friends and family so playing soccer in this park, it means a lot to me.” Her sister London continues, “For me as a kid, I can be able to spread my wings and fly wherever I want to go in soccer.”
The founder and executive director of the soccer academy, Edward Eghan, wanted to make sure that every kid in the area has the opportunity to play soccer, especially those from low-income families.
“My life was mentored by other able men, so if I find myself to be here, I love soccer, why not give back to my community that I love so much," says Eghan. "So that is what drives me and my team to continue to give back to the community.”
The Oheneba Soccer Academy offers many different opportunities for kids to play, no matter their skill level. If you’re interested in signing your kid up for the academy, you can visit ohenebasocceracademy.com where you will find the contact information.