West Central Ohio showed their true giving spirit Sunday, as donations poured in to help the victims of the Kentucky tornado on December 10th. Cars, pickups, and trailers all packed with clothes, food, water, and more were pulling into the Westgate Entertainment Center parking lot all afternoon. These items will be heading down to western Kentucky to help people who lost everything a couple of weeks ago in the tornado. Kathy Thompson put the call out to help fill the Westgate bus with items to take down south, but she didn't expect the response she got Sunday.
“My goal today was to fill the bus, hopefully get one or two things in each seat,” says Thompson. “The bus is packed, and we got stuff all around it and we have semi coming soon to fill the semi. Thank you Lima, and everyone that has come from the surrounding counties to support us today. Kentucky will love you!.”
Thompson says that people were showing up with everything that you could think of to help people get back on their feet.
“Pet food, which is something I never really thought about, and I am so happy to get pet food,” adds Thompson. “We have car seats, lots of children’s toys. There are things that I wouldn’t have thought of and I am so thankful that is here for everybody that has lost so much.”
They will be loading up a semi donated by MTS trucking to drive down to Kentucky later this week to drop off the donations.
