Social media rumors of a COVID outbreak at Lima City Schools are untrue, and they have policies in place to make sure any cases are addressed quickly.
One student was confirmed positive, and any potential people at the school at risk were contacted by the Allen County Public Health. The district documents everything from where the student sits and goes in the school, so they can hand that information over to the health department to determine who may be at risk for potential exposure. The school district also documents every minute of the day that the high touch points are cleaned and the processes they use to clean the school.
“We did a lot a deep cleaning, we have always done a lot of deep cleaning, because of the high and flu cases and pneumonia cases and things like that,” says Superintendent Jill Ackerman. “But we ramped it up even more and then really we are just completely documenting every moment that were touching a handrail, every moment that we are wiping a table. So, that we have that documentation for the health department.”
There was another rumor about a number of Elida students being quarantined. We contacted the school district and they say that was not true.