There was very little change in the November unemployment numbers for our area. According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Allen County has the highest unemployment rate in our area at 5.3%, but they are the only county in West Central Ohio that saw a decrease from October to November. Mercer, Putnam, and Auglaize Counties have some of the lowest unemployment rates in the state.
Van Wert County had the biggest jump at 0.5% percent. Overall in the State of Ohio, the unemployment rate went from 6.1% in October to 5.7% in November.