There was a crowd of people outside Cenovus Thursday afternoon, continuing the protest against the oil refinery.
“Their commercials on the radio say they’re here to support the community, and we disagree,” says Mike Schulte.
Local union members are once again letting their voices be heard on their disapproval of Cenovus, the refinery in Lima, hiring out of state workers for their maintenance turnaround. Dozens of people came to line the streets outside of the refinery with signs in hand, chanting with distaste.
The refinery’s decision to not hire local workers is solidified, leaving some people looking for a new plan for work. They are going to continue to rally to make sure jobs at the refinery stay local in the future.
Cory Evans, who works as a boilermaker says, “I joined this trade for a better living for myself and my family and we rely on these steady jobs that are usually concurrent, and for them to give it away to the non-union people really impacts me moneywise. It’s hard to live off of unemployment and another job is probably a year away, and I really relied on this.”
Mike Schulte, the business rep. for IKORCC says, “Contracts are already written, they’re signed, and there’s already people in there supporting them in their shutdown efforts, and we’re just here to let them know we’re not going away. We’re going to be here, we want back in this facility, and we want to continue to work safe, do a good job, meet their schedules, and meet their demands.”
To see more about this movement in Lima, you can find Ohio Jobs 4 Ohio Workers on Facebook.