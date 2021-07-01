Local Labor Unions continuing their efforts to gain support for their concerns regarding out-of-state hiring by the Lima Refinery.
Members of Laborers Local 329 and supporters attending the Allen County Commissioners meeting today (Thursday). They voiced concerns about how using non-Ohio non-union workers by “Cenovus” for the Lima Refinery “turnaround” this fall will impact the regions workforce and economy in our community.
Laborers’ Local 329 business manager Tim LuceWireman explains, “One of the ways we help one another as a community is we make sure that the economic engine benefits everyone. And what we need is Ohio workers to be put to work. And we don’t really need the lesser expensive version of that coming in here from Texas and taking not only the work but also the money.”
Tim Timons is the business manager for Boiler Makers 85 and came down from to Toledo in support, “We want to maintain the workforces that we have here in the area. So, if they start here in Lima then their going to head north to Toledo and then it’s just going to open a door across the board.”
While the local unions believe their members are best qualified for the jobs during turnaround and have done them before “Cenovus” stated in a release back in March that they conducted a thorough selection process in making their decision for workers to conduct the turnaround. The laborers will continue to have their voices heard and have a petition in support of Ohio Jobs for Ohio Workers at https://ohioconstructionworkers.com/ohiojobsforohioworkers/