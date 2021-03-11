Local union upset that Cenovus is bringing outside Ohio workers for maintenance

A decision made by the company that owns the Lima Refinery to hire out of state workers is causing major concerns for local trades people.
Cenovus has decided to use out-of-state workers for the fall maintenance turnaround at the Lima Refinery this year. This is typically a six-week job that will employ 3,000 workers during that time.
Lima Building Trades contractors are usually the people put to the job, but this time around the refinery has hired a so-called turnaround specialist contractor and will be bringing people to work from outside of the state. The president of the trades council says this isn't just a problem for the trade workers, but also impacts the community.
"With, you know, the people coming from out of state working, they're not the ones here that will be paying property taxes, they're not the ones that are going to be here buying a car from the local dealership, they're not going to the store and buying the shoes, they're not out at the restaurants, that's why it's a total impact to the whole community,” says Rick Perdue, President of Lima Building Trades. “It's not just our members."
Lima Mayor David Berger was also at the conference on Thursday with the Lima Building Trades to show support. Allen County Commissioners, Mayor Berger, Senator Sherrod Brown, and the Ohio Building Trades Council all reached out to the refinery to voice their concerns. Lima Building Trades has meetings planned for March 12th and next week with the refinery to continue the discussion.