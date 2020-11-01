The Allen County Board of Elections was busy today with lines of people waiting to cast their ballot for early voting.
Through the harsh wind and first of the season flurries, citizens of Allen County waited in line to vote. Election day isn’t officially until Tuesday but many people were seen casting early ballots.
The line grew and almost extended to the next block, and for some people in line, they knew it was just that important to practice their right to vote.
Leann Carr, who lives in the Bluffton area, says she makes it a point to go to the polls with her family every election.
“My dad taught me at an early age the importance of it,” says Carr. “On both sides of the family we have military veterans, and they worked hard and fought to give us this right and freedom, so it’s important.”
Early voting ends tomorrow at 2 P.M.. On election day, the polls will be open from 6:30 A.M. until 7:30 P.M.