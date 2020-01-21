For the last dozen year, Lotta Love Pet Rescue has been helping pet owners who have been dealing with tight budgets by giving them free pet food and other items. The organization was given a bus load full of food, toys and treats for pets for them to pass out. Now they are helping those families who picking up their food boxes from the West Ohio Food Bank, to make sure their four legged friends are not forgotten.
“They have been screened for income, some of them are disabled, some are veterans, some are senior citizens,” says founder of Lotta Love Pet Rescue Sandy McVeigh. “Some of those people, all they have to talk to is their pets. We just want to keep the animals in the home, so they don’t have to relinquish them to shelters or anything like that.”
If you would like to donate any food items to Lotta Love you can call 419-229-5612. Besides the free pet food, the organization will be offering spay and nueter clinics once a month in 2020 and they are working with local first responders to make sure there are pet oxygen masks for them to use and first aid kits in the k-9 units.