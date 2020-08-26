Low liquid asphalt costs will allow City of Lima to pave more streets

The City of Lima gearing up for their fall paving program.
With the cost of liquid asphalt down the city will be paving approximately 5 miles of roadway. They have been able to secure 800-thousand dollars from the Ohio Public Works Commission toward the 1-million dollar paving project. The city will handle the remaining 200-thousand dollars through block grant dollars, permissive money, and utilities dollars.
Lima City Engineer Kirk Niemeyer explains, “As a result of the pandemic the price of liquid asphalt has come down. It trails the petroleum market as far as what you buy at the pump. But it came down quite significantly. So, yes we’re able to get a better price this year for asphalt and do some additional streets.”
Niemeyer says they hope to start in early September and finish up by the end of the month.