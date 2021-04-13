An arrest has been made in the death of a four-year-old child. The Lima Police Department were called out to 535 N. Elizabeth Street around 2 o'clock Monday afternoon for the reports of an unresponsive child. The child was taken to the hospital, but they could not save their life. 21-year-old Romiere Hale has been arrested and charged with Suspicion of Child Endangering. The body of the child has been taken to the Lucas County Coroner's Office for an autopsy. Hale could be facing more charges when police get results of the autopsy. If you have any information about this crime, you are asked to call the Lima Police Department 419-227-4444 or Crimestoppers 419-229-7867.
Media Release from Lima Police Department 4/13/2021
On Monday, April 12, 2021, at approximately 2:08pm, Lima Police Officers were dispatched to 535 N Elizabeth St in in reference to an unresponsive child. Upon arrival, officers located a 4-year-old child inside the residence. The child was transported to a local hospital. Hospital staff attempted numerous lifesaving measures to no avail and the child was pronounced deceased.
Romiere Hale, 21 years old of Lima, is being held at the Allen County Jail on the charge of Suspicion of Child Endangerment. The child’s body was taken to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office where an autopsy will be conducted. Additional charges could be forthcoming pending the findings of the autopsy.
Lima Police Detectives are currently investigating the incident. Anyone with additional information regarding this crime is asked to contact The Lima Police Dept. at 419 227-4444, Det. Sean Neidemire at 419 221-5295, Det. Steve Stechschulte at 419 221-5181, Det. Sgt. Jason Garlock 419 221-5291, or Lima / Allen County Crime Stoppers at 419 229-7867.