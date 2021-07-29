The Lima Police Department is looking at hiring a minimum of eight police officers, starting at just over $22 an hour. You must be 21 years old and don’t need to have started your police training before you apply for the positions. But you do need to take a civil service exam. They are trying to ease the anxiety of taking the exam by offering a tutorial session either in person or on Facebook to give potential candidate an idea what is on the test.
“We will go over the make up of the test, the type of questions on the test, some practices and give them some practices exams, so they will get a much greater comfort level when dealing with the test,” says Major James Baker, Lima Police Department. ”We have found a number of people that have done this ended up wearing a police uniform.”
If you couldn’t make it to the first session, you can check out the video on the Lima Police Department's Facebook page or come to a second session on August 12th at St. Marks UMC at 7 p.m. Practice exams can be picked up at the police department. For more information about the exam and how to apply log on to https://www.cityhall.lima.oh.us/Jobs.aspx