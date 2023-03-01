Lt. Gov. Jon Husted visits Apollo Career Center to learn more about the area's workforce development

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - The Lt. Governor of Ohio taking a tour of Apollo Career Center to learn more about workforce development in our area.
Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted visited Apollo's facilities Wednesday afternoon, meeting with some of the school's teachers and students, as well as a few of the region's business leaders. As new manufacturing centers are opening or planning to open locations in Ohio, the state government is focusing on supporting vocational education. New funding would help career centers both train new skilled workers and help employers send more of their current employees for additional training.
"What Governor DeWine and I are advocating in the budget is more funding so that we can expand the career centers, that we can outfit them with new machinery and equipment so that the students who graduate here will be working on the same equipment, trained on the same equipment that they will use when they go out into the workforce," stated Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, (R) Ohio.
Apollo says that several of its programs are full and with additional funding, they would be able to train more students for in-demand careers.