LuLu's Diner turns 10 years old and wants to show their customers appreciation

The original location of Lima’s beloved LuLu’s diner turns 10 years old today. To celebrate, they’ve been giving out specials every day.
LuLu’s diner wanted to have a celebration for 10 years of providing the community with tasty breakfast plates, but the Coronavirus put a damper on those plans. The owners of LuLu’s have not given up yet, though. They’ve planned days worth of treats for their customers. Sunday will be the last day of their celebration and the most generous day of treats.
Amy Musil, the owner of LuLu's, says her customers deserve appreciation. “We’ve got such awesome friends and family that have supported us and have helped us," says Musil. "They’re the ones that made us who we are helped us to grow. To open four stores in 10 years is amazing, so we really wanted to say thank you to them.”
Their Mother's Day/10 year anniversary special will include a buffet-style breakfast that people will be able to drive up to and grab for families of two or four. The breakfast includes a little bit of every breakfast favorite and an extra $5 coupon for your next LuLu's trip. In addition, LuLu’s teamed up with Blooms flower shop who is celebrating their 30 year anniversary and is giving plants to all the mothers who come for breakfast.