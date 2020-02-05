The latest Lima Symphony Orchestra candidate heads to the Lima Public Library during his audition tour. Andrew Crust brought his musical talents to the "Mornings with the Maestro" program at the library. Crust led members of the orchestra's string quartet in an interactive presentation and performance for young children. The session included both classical and modern favorites like "Baby Shark."
Crust focused on teaching the children how to be a conductor and the program also gives the symphony the chance to watch the finalists’ interaction with both the symphony and community.
"You really find out who the candidate is, and you kind of see another side of them its different when they're on the podium in front of professional musicians when they’re doing
“Baby Shark” with kids and doing dance parties you’re seeing something completely different,” says Elizabeth Brown-Ellis the Ex. Dir. of the Lima Symphony Orchestra.
Crust is one of seven auditioning for the musical director position. He will be conducting the "Mad Love" concert is this Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center.