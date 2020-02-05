Change starts with just one person and the City of Lima is hoping it will be you.
This Saturday, the city and Lima Allen County Neighborhoods in Partnership are teaming up for “Get Involved Lima”. It’s a recruitment event designed to get more people involved in volunteering. There will be all types of agencies and organizations on hand to find that perfect fit for you to give back to your community.
Jessie Rourke, President of LACNIP encourages everyone to come out. “The change starts with one person. You know we can all sit on our Facebook and talk about what we don’t like about our city but if we don’t come together and do something about it as a community we’re not going to get anywhere. It just takes 1 more person and if that 1 person reaches another person and then before you know it we’re making a big difference in our community.”
“Get Involved Lima” will be this Saturday, February 8th at Lima Senior High School (1 Spartan Way, Lima, OH 45801) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be opportunities for both adults and kids alike. It’s never too early or late to make a difference.