Man wanted for Levels Lounge triple homicide arrested in Cleveland

The suspect in a February bar shooting in Lima that left three men dead is behind bars.
The Lima Police Department said U.S. Marshals found and arrested 24-year-old Deontray Forrest, Wednesday morning in Cleveland. Lima detectives had an arrest warrant for Forrest on suspicion of murder stemming from the February 4 shooting at Levels Lounge. That's where they found three men dead. 28-year-old Terell McGraw and 24-year-old Devontae Upshaw, whose bodies were inside the bar. And 25-year-old Timothy White was found dead on the sidewalk. Forest is sitting in the Cuyahoga County Jail.
"The detectives have received numerous tips where he had been in anywhere from Michigan to Toledo to Columbus," Sgt. Jason Garlock said, detective with the Lima Police Department. "So, it was a lot of tracking. Once we got the marshals involved, they were terrific to work with and they did a phenomenal job narrowing down the leads we were running down."
Forrest has signed his extradition papers and is expected to be back in Lima by the end of the week. A preliminary injunction was granted for the City of Lima against the bar owner.