A chance of showers and storms through mid-morning. Brief sun gives way to a cloudy afternoon. Morning high of 63F with temps falling sharply to near 40. Winds SW to W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust near 50 mph..
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
A man who shot at a police officer in Bluffton Friday night is now in custody.
Ronald David Powell was taken into custody just before 5 PM. Details on his arrest are not available at this time.
Powell was sought by police after he refused to stop and proceeded to flee from an officer in a vehicle Friday night at 11:37 P.M. The sheriff's office states that he began shooting at the officer during the pursuit.
Powell then stopped at Bentley Road south of Hillville Road, where he continued to exchange gunfire with the officer. Powell and a female exited the vehicle and fled into a wooded area. The female was apprehended and taken into custody.
The search for Powell continued into Saturday morning. Multiple law enforcement agencies were stationed at Bentley Road at Hillville Road conducting a search of the area until 5 PM.
Media Release from the Allen County Sheriff's Office
On 12-10-2021 at approximately 11:37 pm a Bluffton, Ohio police officer attempted a traffic stop at the intersection of Jefferson St. And Huber St. in Bluffton, Ohio. The operator refused to stop and fled from the officer. The officer pursued the vehicle, which eventually left the village southbound on Bentley Rd. Shortly after exiting the village limits, an occupant, at this time believed to be the operator of the vehicle, began shooting at the pursuing officer. A short time later the suspect vehicle came to a stop on Bentley Rd. south of Hillville Rd. A male and a female exited the vehicle at which time the pursuing officer and the male suspect exchanged gunfire. The suspects fled east into a field and wooded area. The perimeter of the area was immediately contained by responding officers. A short time later the female suspect was apprehended and taken into custody for questioning. Multiple agencies and SWAT teams from the region arrived on scene to assist in the manhunt. The ability to search effectively has been limited by extreme overnight weather conditions and as of the time of this email the search is ongoing. No additional information is available at this time. Citizens are asked to remain out of the area.
Copyright 2021 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.