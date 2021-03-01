Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for March 1, 2021.
Hancock County has 2 new deaths, and Shelby and Logan counties have 1 new death each. Logan County also has 8 new cases and Allen County has 6 new cases. Hardin County has 5 more cases, Auglaize, Putnam, and Van Wert counties all have 4 new cases. Paulding increased by 3 cases, Hancock and Shelby counties have 2 new cases and Mercer County has 1 new case.
As for statewide numbers, there were 49 new deaths today and 1,452 new cases. 103 people were hospitalized, and 14 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says there are 911,474 people who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.