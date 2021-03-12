Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for March 12, 2021.
Auglaize County has 2 more deaths, and Allen, Putnam, Mercer, Shelby, Hardin, and Paulding counties all have 1 new death each. Hancock County has 11 new cases, and Allen County is reporting 10 more cases. Logan County has added 6 cases, and Putnam, Hardin, and Paulding counties have 3 more cases. Auglaize, Mercer, Shelby, and Van Wert counties have 2 more cases each.
As for statewide numbers, there were 211 new deaths reported on Friday and 1,806 more cases. 115 people were hospitalized, and 6 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health is reporting that 935,857 people are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.