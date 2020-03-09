March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and the Allen County Board of DD is celebrating all throughout this month.
A representative from the Allen County Board of DD spoke at Monday's Family and Children First Council meeting, discussing some of the things that they have planned for March.
The main theme is "We Are All Neighbors", and the board is encouraging goodwill through random acts of kindness and supporting those around you.
"We want people to be kind to others, be aware of who their neighbors are, check in on their neighbors, and just really know who is part of their community and their neighborhood," said Rachael Staley, an early intervention supervisor for the Allen County Board of DD. "We have buttons that we'll be distributing, so that's some good community awareness, and just reminding people to be kind, know their surroundings and their neighbors."
One event that will be held this month is the Walk & Roll, that's on March 26th from 6 to 8 PM at the Lima Mall Center Court, no pre-registration is needed to attend.